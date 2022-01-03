Advertisement

Coldest start since February 2021 occurred Monday kicking off a cold week ahead

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - February 20, 2021. That’s the last time that the Chicago Rockford International Airport recorded a low temperature of -1 degrees. That streak ended Monday morning as the first week of 2022 is getting off to a very cold start. Luckily we’ll have a few breaks from the cold this week but you can overall expect the colder temperatures to remain.

High pressure will continue building overhead in the Midwest on Monday and it will keep our temperatures below normal. While you can expect widespread sunshine, temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper teens and lower 20s. Those numbers are also without accounting for wind chill, as wind chills between -5 and -10 degrees will be around for most of the day. This is thanks in part to a breezy south-southwest wind that will gust up to 15 or 20 miles per hour at times.

Briefly, on Tuesday, we’ll ‘warm up’ with high temperatures into the 30s but wind chills will make it feel like it’s in the 20s. Wednesday will have highs in the lower 20s before our next front will bring another Arctic blast to the region for the end of the week.

That blast arrives Wednesday night, keeping highs in the teens Thursday and Friday, with overnight lows again in the single digits above and below zero.

The weekend again looks milder, with highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s. Light snow is possible Wednesday and Thursday, but only very minor accumulations are expected at this time with flurries overall.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xfinity
Internet and cable outage affects Rockford, Freeport-area Comcast customers
Dr. Sumaira Iqbal, and her husband Dr. Mohammed Khan, welcome a baby girl at 2:37 a.m. Jan. 1,...
Local family doctors welcome Rockford’s first baby of 2022
Drivers, snowplow crews navigate roads amid constant snowfall
Snowplow crews, drivers navigate roads amid constant snowfall
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge
The back edge of the snowfall is still several hundred miles to our west.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Light snow continues, blowing and drifting to become area of concern shortly

Latest News

Colder times later this week
Ethan's Monday Morning Forecast -- 1/3/2022
We'll need to bundle up the kids as they head back to the bus stop Monday morning.
Bitter chill to ease slightly Monday, but only temporarily
Monday morning looks the coldest so far this winter.
Season’s coldest air is here, wind chills well below zero likely
The back edge of the snowfall is still several hundred miles to our west.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Light snow continues, blowing and drifting to become area of concern shortly