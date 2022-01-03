Coldest start since February 2021 occurred Monday kicking off a cold week ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - February 20, 2021. That’s the last time that the Chicago Rockford International Airport recorded a low temperature of -1 degrees. That streak ended Monday morning as the first week of 2022 is getting off to a very cold start. Luckily we’ll have a few breaks from the cold this week but you can overall expect the colder temperatures to remain.

High pressure will continue building overhead in the Midwest on Monday and it will keep our temperatures below normal. While you can expect widespread sunshine, temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper teens and lower 20s. Those numbers are also without accounting for wind chill, as wind chills between -5 and -10 degrees will be around for most of the day. This is thanks in part to a breezy south-southwest wind that will gust up to 15 or 20 miles per hour at times.

Briefly, on Tuesday, we’ll ‘warm up’ with high temperatures into the 30s but wind chills will make it feel like it’s in the 20s. Wednesday will have highs in the lower 20s before our next front will bring another Arctic blast to the region for the end of the week.

That blast arrives Wednesday night, keeping highs in the teens Thursday and Friday, with overnight lows again in the single digits above and below zero.

The weekend again looks milder, with highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s. Light snow is possible Wednesday and Thursday, but only very minor accumulations are expected at this time with flurries overall.

