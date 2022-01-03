Advertisement

Chicago patrons age 5 and up need proof of vaccination to dine indoors

Follows lead from New York and Los Angeles
(KAIT)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chicago Department of Public Health enacts new guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19, especially with the discovery of the Omicron variant.

Starting January 3, the City of Chicago will require anyone ages five years and older who patron indoor dining facilities, fitness programs and entertainment venues to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Proof of vaccination will need to be shown before entering these facilities.

The decision comes after area emergency rooms have reached maximum capacity, unable to provide beds for high-risk emergencies or take transfer patients from smaller hospitals due to the number of COVID positive patients inundating healthcare operations. The new guidelines are in step with other major cities, including New York City and Los Angeles, who already have these guidelines in place.

The CDPH shared this message in a tweet on Tuesday, December 21:

