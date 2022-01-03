Canines compete in AKC agility trials

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Great Lakes Belgian Tervuren club held its annual American Kennel Blub trial today at the Forest City Dog Training Club. Dogs of all breeds and owners came from across the country to showcase their dogs’ skills.

On her favorite part of the event, Trainer Danielle Davis says, “Just coming and seeing my friends, and playing with my dog because even though I am really competitive and I like to win, it’s just another day that I get to play with my dog, so I really try to keep the focus on that.”

The contest attracts competitors from all over the nation that are the best of their breed.

“We just came back from Florida, the American Kennel Club’s invitational, where she was one of the top dogs competing, it’s a breeder extravaganza and it’s a lot of fun,” says Trainer Aimee Schilling.

Great Lakes Belgian Tervuren Club Secretary Sue Fregien. says that the planning process of the event starts about a year in advance and comes with a lot of decisions, but even when things go wrong, she focuses on the fun it brings, and the connection she makes with her pups.

“They love it, they love doing stuff with us,” she explains. “They love to be able to run and jump and do all those things, and whether we do well or not, I have a blast with it. And that’s what all of us ever want to do.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.