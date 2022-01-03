Advertisement

Bradley Police Department, family members memorialize Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic

Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic is remembered as a gentle, artistic person by family, friends and co-workers.(Illinois State Police)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - “Kankakee County has lost a leader in community policing,” says the Bradley Police Department in a statement released by Illinois State Police on Monday.

Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic was shot Wednesday, December 29 after response to a call at a Comfort Inn.

A procession in Rittmanic’s honor was held Thursday, December 30. Hundreds of first responders from all over Illinois escorted her body from Bradley, Ill. to Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

“Marlene believed in people and her ability to speak to the community with respect; meet them where they are in life; try to understand their true needs; and work together to find a solution that produced the least disruption in people’s lives,” says the Bradley Police Department.

Co-workers say Rittmanic believed her job was about making her community safe for everyone, she believed – and stated, “just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.”

Rittmanic was awarded Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2020, and a published poet, amateur photographer and film producer for family events, Bradley Police Department recruiting and community events.

“Our neighborhoods have lifted us with blue lights beaming through day and night as well as gifts of food and supplies. We are forever indebted to all of you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

The statement also included words from Rittmanic’s family. “The Police Departments – All of them throughout Illinois – there are a lot, we would miss one if we tried to list them, their unconditional, voluntary, gratuitous, all-encompassing service to Marlene, her family and our extended family is meticulously carried out and ongoing.”

“Our world has been turned upside down, obliterated and hopelessly broken.”

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor may be made to the Marlene Rittmanic Memorial Fund at Federated Bank in Bradley, Ill. Memorials will be accepted at the services and the Clancy Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, Ill. which is assisting with arrangements.

The family is not utilizing any online crowd funding sources at this time and additional information will be released in the coming days.

