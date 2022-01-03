Bitter chill to ease slightly Monday, but only temporarily

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 2022 is off to quite the eventful start in the weather department!

It began with Saturday’s snow that ultimately amounted to just shy of five inches officially at the Chicago Rockford International Airport, thus bringing our seasonal snowfall to date up to 7.6 inches. We’ve still got a ways to go to catch up to where we should be through January 2, though but we now find ourselves just five inches shy of normal. Just a few days ago, we were more than 10 inches in the hole.

The cold has taken the headlines in the wake of Saturday’s snowfall. Temperatures Sunday failed to get out of the teens in many locales, and didn’t even get to double digits in Galena! The 20° in Rockford marked the coldest day here since February!

Clear skies, light winds, and a fresh snow pack on the ground are allowing temperatures to crash in a big way Sunday evening, already having fallen below 0° in a few of our hometowns.

When all’s said and done, it’s likely all of us will see temperatures fall into negative territory. The “good” news, though, is that winds are likely to die down considerably, and will likely go calm before sunrise. That should help keep wind chills in more tolerable territory.

High pressure is settling into the region, which will promise sunshine’s dominance. That, combined with a southwesterly wind ordinarily would spell much milder temperatures, but that won’t be the case this go around, thanks to the fresh snowpack on the ground. Temperatures will remain in the upper teens to lower 20s for a second straight day.

Tuesday’s to feature sunshine initially, but clouds are to gather later on, ahead of our next storm system.

This one, unlike its predecessor, isn’t to bring us much in the way of snow. If anything, a few flurries would be about all we could expect to come our way Wednesday. The bigger story thereafter will be an intrusion of even colder air.

Thursday and Friday may see high temperatures struggle to crack the 10° mark, and overnight lows are likely to go well below 0°. No significant snows appear likely, though, for at least the next ten days.

