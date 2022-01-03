Advertisement

Alabama woman survives car accident, killed by oncoming traffic

Officials Morgan Lightner was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to...
Officials Morgan Lightner was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to warn other drivers of the accident.(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Police in Birmingham are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Friday morning.

WBRC reports Morgan Lightner, 25, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash just before 3 a.m. that caused her vehicle to flip over.

She was able to get out of her car and began flagging oncoming traffic to slow down.

Officials say she was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to warn other drivers of the accident.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xfinity
Internet and cable outage affects Rockford, Freeport-area Comcast customers
Dr. Sumaira Iqbal, and her husband Dr. Mohammed Khan, welcome a baby girl at 2:37 a.m. Jan. 1,...
Local family doctors welcome Rockford’s first baby of 2022
Drivers, snowplow crews navigate roads amid constant snowfall
Snowplow crews, drivers navigate roads amid constant snowfall
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge
West will continue to serve the 67th district in the Illinois House of Representatives.
Maurice West announces re-election campaign

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
A 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell into his house just after 5 a.m. Monday.
5-year-old boy dies after tree falls on metro Atlanta home
A scaffolding collapsed Monday during high winds outside a Sotille Street apartment building in...
Scaffolding collapses in strong winds at S.C. apartment building
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Congress’ doctor wants ‘maximal telework’ amid virus surge