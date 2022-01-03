Advertisement

14-year-old gunshot victim in Rockford among multiple shooting incidents over the weekend

Police responded to multiple shots fired calls the last weekend in December, one including a...
Police responded to multiple shots fired calls the last weekend in December, one including a 14-year-old teen.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rockford saw multiple shooting incidents over the last weekend in December 2021.

Two incidents included gunshot victims suffering from non-life threatening injuries, one of which was a 14-year-old teen.

On Friday, December 31 at about 6 p.m. Rockford Police officers responded to the 3800 block of Auburn Street for a report of a shooting victim. When officers arrived at the scene they found a 14-year-old male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim told police that he felt a sharp pain in his leg as he was leaving a vehicle. After being shot, the teen sought help at a nearby convenience store. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and has been released.

Later on, just after 1 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 400 block of Albert Avenue for multiple reports of shots fired. Guests fled the residents as police arrived. Officers spoke with subjects in a parked car outside the residence and during investigation recovered a satchel with a handgun and ammunition. 29-year-old Marklta Allen of Rockford was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and no valid FOID card.

At the same time police responded to reports of a gunshot victim at a residence in the 800 block of Royal Avenue. When police arrived, they were told by witnesses that a male had fired a weapon striking another 32-year-old male. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigations in these incidents are ongoing. Anyone with tips on these events can contact the Rockford Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xfinity
Internet and cable outage affects Rockford, Freeport-area Comcast customers
Dr. Sumaira Iqbal, and her husband Dr. Mohammed Khan, welcome a baby girl at 2:37 a.m. Jan. 1,...
Local family doctors welcome Rockford’s first baby of 2022
Drivers, snowplow crews navigate roads amid constant snowfall
Snowplow crews, drivers navigate roads amid constant snowfall
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge
West will continue to serve the 67th district in the Illinois House of Representatives.
Maurice West announces re-election campaign

Latest News

FILE - This Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges
Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic is remembered as a gentle, artistic person by family,...
Bradley Police Department, family members memorialize Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic
Chicago patrons age 5 and up need proof of vaccination to dine indoors
Colder times later this week
Ethan's Monday Morning Forecast -- 1/3/2022