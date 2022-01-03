14-year-old gunshot victim in Rockford among multiple shooting incidents over the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rockford saw multiple shooting incidents over the last weekend in December 2021.

Two incidents included gunshot victims suffering from non-life threatening injuries, one of which was a 14-year-old teen.

On Friday, December 31 at about 6 p.m. Rockford Police officers responded to the 3800 block of Auburn Street for a report of a shooting victim. When officers arrived at the scene they found a 14-year-old male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim told police that he felt a sharp pain in his leg as he was leaving a vehicle. After being shot, the teen sought help at a nearby convenience store. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and has been released.

Later on, just after 1 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 400 block of Albert Avenue for multiple reports of shots fired. Guests fled the residents as police arrived. Officers spoke with subjects in a parked car outside the residence and during investigation recovered a satchel with a handgun and ammunition. 29-year-old Marklta Allen of Rockford was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and no valid FOID card.

At the same time police responded to reports of a gunshot victim at a residence in the 800 block of Royal Avenue. When police arrived, they were told by witnesses that a male had fired a weapon striking another 32-year-old male. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigations in these incidents are ongoing. Anyone with tips on these events can contact the Rockford Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.