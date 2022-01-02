Season’s coldest air is here, wind chills well below zero likely

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After ringing in the new year on Saturday with snow, now an approaching area of high pressure will bring cold Canadian air to the Stateline starting on Sunday.

Sunday will have gradually clearing skies with the sun returning by mid-to-late morning. High temperatures for the day will only be in the upper teens. There will also be that continuing northerly wind that will gust at times to 15-20 miles per hour, making wind chills in the single digits.

Sunday night through Monday morning, actual air temperatures will drop below zero with double-digit subzero lows are likely in some spots. While winds will be light, it won’t take much wind to produce bitter cold wind chills. Bundle up and wear multiple layers if you have to spend any time outdoors tonight or Monday morning.

Monday morning looks the coldest so far this winter. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Abundant sunshine is also in store for Monday as high temperatures reach the low 20s. There will still be a slight southwest wind that will keep our wind chills in the single digits to near or below zero at times, too.

We’ll “warm” up back to the upper 30s on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies before another pocket of cold air arrives later Wednesday.

