Advertisement

Season’s coldest air is here, wind chills well below zero likely

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After ringing in the new year on Saturday with snow, now an approaching area of high pressure will bring cold Canadian air to the Stateline starting on Sunday.

Sunday will have gradually clearing skies with the sun returning by mid-to-late morning. High temperatures for the day will only be in the upper teens. There will also be that continuing northerly wind that will gust at times to 15-20 miles per hour, making wind chills in the single digits.

Sunday night through Monday morning, actual air temperatures will drop below zero with double-digit subzero lows are likely in some spots. While winds will be light, it won’t take much wind to produce bitter cold wind chills. Bundle up and wear multiple layers if you have to spend any time outdoors tonight or Monday morning.

Monday morning looks the coldest so far this winter.
Monday morning looks the coldest so far this winter.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Abundant sunshine is also in store for Monday as high temperatures reach the low 20s. There will still be a slight southwest wind that will keep our wind chills in the single digits to near or below zero at times, too.

We’ll “warm” up back to the upper 30s on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies before another pocket of cold air arrives later Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xfinity
Internet and cable outage affects Rockford, Freeport-area Comcast customers
Dr. Sumaira Iqbal, and her husband Dr. Mohammed Khan, welcome a baby girl at 2:37 a.m. Jan. 1,...
Local family doctors welcome Rockford’s first baby of 2022
The back edge of the snowfall is still several hundred miles to our west.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Light snow continues, blowing and drifting to become area of concern shortly
Snowfall Potential Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: New Year’s Day winter storm to bring snow, travel impacts, followed by bitter cold
Nearly 300 new Illinois laws take effect in 2022.
Nearly 300 new Illinois laws take effect in 2022

Latest News

The back edge of the snowfall is still several hundred miles to our west.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Light snow continues, blowing and drifting to become area of concern shortly
Snowfall Potential Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: New Year’s Day winter storm to bring snow, travel impacts, followed by bitter cold
Snowfall Potential Saturday
Ethan's New Year's Eve Forecast -- 12/31/2021
Snow for Saturday
Ethan's Thursday Forecast -- 12/30/2021