Outdoor organizations host free winter activities

Winter Dazzle Day
Winter Dazzle Day
By Marta Berglund
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - Nature at the Confluence was in the snowy spirit today with their Winter Dazzle Day kicking off 2022. The free afternoon event combined learning, fun and the outdoors.

“You know people maybe feel like they ate a few too many snacks over the past few weeks, and this is just a great way to get outside, burn up some of that energy, you know burn up some calories, and you know, do it in a fun way,” explained Nature at the Confluence Executive Director Therese Oldenburg.

The day was in partnership with 815 Outside. Participants had the chance to hike, build bird feeders, warm up by the fire and make s’mores. There were also learning opportunities with phenology activities, or the study of the seasons changing. The event was free, but the organization accepted donations.

