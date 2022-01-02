Maurice West announces re-election campaign

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With a year left in his current term, Maurice West announces he will run for re-election as the 67th District’s state representative.

“The biggest thing that makes me unique,” explains West, “is the mere fact that the moment I vote because of partisan politics, the moment that that happens, it’s time for me to go. Every vote that I’ve taken has been vetted by my values.”

West is currently in his second term, and serves on the House’s Higher Education Committee, Judiciary - Criminal Committee, Mental Health and Addiction Committee, Revenue Public Utilities Committee and Restorative Justice Committee.

“So far, I’ve been really excited about working with the community in our region. For example, with the Byron Nuclear Plant, yes, it’s in Byron, but that’s a regional issue,” says West of his past terms. “It was really rewarding how we came together, not just as legislators, but as a community to ensure the Byron Nuclear Plant stays open.”

West is married to wife Leslie, and has a 1-year-old daughter.

