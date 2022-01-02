Advertisement

Kentucky storm brings flooding, lost power, possible tornado

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a powerful powerful storm...
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a powerful powerful storm caused flash floods, power outages and property damage, including from a possible tornado, on Saturday.(WSMV via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a powerful powerful storm caused flash floods, power outages and property damage, including from a possible tornado, on Saturday.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or deaths.

The storm comes just three weeks after deadly tornadoes killed 77 in Kentucky.

In Hopkinsville on Saturday, several downtown businesses were damaged by a possible tornado.

Another possible tornado touchdown occurred in Taylor County, where several homes were damaged.

As of Saturday night, much of Kentucky and West Virginia were under a flood warning and portions of Kentucky,

Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama were under a tornado watch.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old London Banks is in custody Thursday after a 3-year-old boy was shot in Rockford.
3-year-old boy killed in Rockford shooting, police searching for second subject
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
REPORTS: Actress Betty White dies weeks before her 100th birthday
Snow for Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY: Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of New Year’s Day snow
Snowfall Potential Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: New Year’s Day winter storm to bring snow, travel impacts, followed by bitter cold
Belvidere Schools brace parents for possible closures, urgent need for substitute teachers

Latest News

A woman cries as he sees the burned remains of a home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in...
Officials: Nearly 1K homes destroyed in Colorado wildfire
Authorities are responding to a stuck tram in New Mexico. Reports say 20 people have been stuck...
Crews rescue 21 people on stuck tram cars in New Mexico
Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers
Dr. Sumaira Iqbal, and her husband Dr. Mohammed Khan, welcome a baby girl at 2:37 a.m. Jan. 1,...
Local family doctors welcome Rockford’s first baby of 2022