Drivers, snowplow crews navigate roads amid constant snowfall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday’s snow showers had many of us avoiding the roads as much as possible.

Snow plow drivers, both public and private, are working long hours today and tonight. Their best advice, be cautious and considerate.

“Our season started late... But it’s here now,” Lara’s Lawncare Owner Alberto Lara says.

This is Lara’s third year on the job. He’s been on the roads since late Saturday morning and expects to work late into the night to clean the 4-6 inches of snow off the roads and parking lots.

“You got people who are gonna plow for 18, 19 hours. Maybe some even longer. So just be considerate of the workers who are just trying to make a safe commute back and forth,” Lara says.

Lara advises drivers to be extra careful behind the wheel to keep themselves and passengers safe.

“Slow down on your turns cause that’s likely where you are likely to lose control and just watch your speed. If you don’t really need to go out... don’t.”

“We’re just gonna stay inside... Wait for the storm to get over with.”

Juan Garcia is on his way to see his family on the other side of Rockford. He says it’s didn’t take long to see the blizzard’s impact on the roads.

“We’ve seen a lot of cars on the side of the road. A lot of accidents man. It’s pretty dangerous out.”

Garcia is no stranger to snowy roads. He’s lived in the Midwest for 15 years. His trip will take longer, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“Just leave a little bit earlier than you’d expect. Maybe get some snow tires and don’t drive too fast,” Garcia says. “We’re just driving slow. We’re gonna get there safe and sound.”

Officials from the Rockford City of Public Works say one of their snow plows had the plow feet taken off because of constant snowfall.

While private plowers may work longer than 12 hours, city of Rockford employees are placed on a rotation.

