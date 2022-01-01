New funding comes with a goal to decrease violent crime locally

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the first ten months of 2021, there was a three percent spike in violent crime incidents since 2020 with more than 2,000 violent crimes. Reps. Maurice West and Dave Vella along with State Senator Steve Stadelman say new funding will hopefully be the solution.

On Friday, the three announced Rockford as one of ten cities that will receive a piece of a $50 million pie. The funding is part of the Reimagine Public Safety Act. Vella, West and Stadelman each say they will be closely monitoring the use of the money and the potential progress it will create.

Stadelman says, “No matter what side of town you’re on, this is a problem that we all have to deal with. When it comes to reporting crime scenes, you know, what might have taken place in reporting police and helping police, or just being involved. It’s going to take a community-wide effort. The public has to be involved if we’re going to address this issue.”

West says, “This is not a West Side Rockford issue, this is a whole city of Rockford issue. We need to come together as a community because it will hope the whole city of Rockford thrives, not just one side.

In January, the Illinois Department of Human Services is expected to name individuals to serve on local advisory councils to oversee the distribution of the funds to local organizations. The three lawmakers emphasize that if any local organizations are interested in contributing should contact their offices or the city of Rockford.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.