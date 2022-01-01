Nature center hits refresh with New Year’s hike

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For those whose New Year’s resolutions may include exercising or getting outside more, the Severson Dells Nature Center held the perfect event this morning.

Severson Dells Nature Center Director Ann Wasser led a hike at the nature center for organization members and non-members alike.

“There’s a growing body of research about the immense positive mental and physical health benefits of spending time outside,” says Wasser, on why they decided to host the hike today. “Because we’ve had so much stress this year, it does kind of make sense to start of 2022 by calming yourself, grounding yourself a little bit and setting some good intentions for the year.”

The walk began at 10 a.m. to beat the heavy snow showers.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.