Local family doctors welcome Rockford’s first baby of 2022

The little one doesn’t have a name yet, but she has two siblings.
Dr. Sumaira Iqbal, and her husband Dr. Mohammed Khan, welcome a baby girl at 2:37 a.m. Jan. 1,...
Dr. Sumaira Iqbal, and her husband Dr. Mohammed Khan, welcome a baby girl at 2:37 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022, at UW Health - SwedishAmerican Hospital in Rockford, Illinois.(UW Health)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two UW Health - SwedishAmerican Hospital physicians are the parents of the Forest City’s first baby of 2022.

The little girl came into the world at 2:37 a.m. and is the daughter of Drs. Sumaira Iqbal and Mohammed Khan.

“We never even gave it a thought that we might be having a New Year’s baby, which seems very obvious to have at least thought about it, but we hadn’t,” Sumaira said. “I noticed the due date was very close to it, but you just expect a healthy baby, you’re thinking about the process of delivery.”

The little one doesn’t have a name yet, but she has two siblings.

Her parents are family physicians for UW Health and have been married 12 years.

