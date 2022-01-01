List: Stateline communities declare snow emergencies ahead of winter storm

(WIFR) - As of 8:00 p.m. Friday, here is the list of the communities in our viewing area that have snow emergencies in place.

Rockford

Enforcement crews will be out to ticket offenders that aren’t following the rules. Residents are reminded if one side of the street is marked with “No Parking” the Snow Emergency allows you to park there.

Vehicles should be parked on the odd side of the street because January 1 is a date that ends in an odd number.

Machesney Park

Violating this ordinance shall be subject to a fine of not less than $25 and not more than $100 and in addition, the vehicle constituting the violation may be removed and stored at the owner’s expense.

During this emergency, no vehicles may park or stand on any road, highway, roadway shoulder, ditch or any other property used, or which could be used, as a roadway within the Village of Machesney Park until such road or highway has been completely cleared of snow.

Residents are asked to move any vehicles from the roadway until the snow has ended and contractors have cleared the roadway of snow.

Loves Park

Officials say no person shall park any car on any street in the city after two inches of snow has fallen until the snow has been plowed to the side of the street

Parking is allowed on N. 2nd Street from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m. after two inches of show has fallen

Any vehicle found illegally parked under this section may be towed away under the order of the police department, and, in addition to the fine, the person shall pay the towing and storage charges to the towing-away agency before regaining possession of his/her vehicle.