List: Stateline communities declare snow emergencies ahead of winter storm

Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WIFR) - As of 8:00 p.m. Friday, here is the list of the communities in our viewing area that have snow emergencies in place.
Rockford
- 8 a.m. January 1 through 8 a.m. January 2.
- Vehicles should be parked on the odd side of the street because January 1 is a date that ends in an odd number.
- Enforcement crews will be out to ticket offenders that aren’t following the rules. Residents are reminded if one side of the street is marked with “No Parking” the Snow Emergency allows you to park there.
Machesney Park
- 1 p.m. January 1 until further notice
- Residents are asked to move any vehicles from the roadway until the snow has ended and contractors have cleared the roadway of snow.
- During this emergency, no vehicles may park or stand on any road, highway, roadway shoulder, ditch or any other property used, or which could be used, as a roadway within the Village of Machesney Park until such road or highway has been completely cleared of snow.
- Violating this ordinance shall be subject to a fine of not less than $25 and not more than $100 and in addition, the vehicle constituting the violation may be removed and stored at the owner’s expense.
Loves Park
- Officials say no person shall park any car on any street in the city after two inches of snow has fallen until the snow has been plowed to the side of the street
- Parking is allowed on N. 2nd Street from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m. after two inches of show has fallen
- Any vehicle found illegally parked under this section may be towed away under the order of the police department, and, in addition to the fine, the person shall pay the towing and storage charges to the towing-away agency before regaining possession of his/her vehicle.
- The police department or the code enforcement officer may issue tickets for parking violations of this section; however, no snow parking tickets shall be issued between 9:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. if snow commences after 9:00 p.m. and accumulates to two inches or more before 7:00 a.m.
Cherry Valley
- 8 a.m. January 1 until further notice
- Pursuant to the ordinances; no vehicles are allowed to park on village streets until all streets have been cleared.
Freeport
- 8 a.m. January 1- 8 a.m. January 4
- All cars should be parked or left standing on even-numbered days of the month on the even-numbered side of the street and on the odd-numbered days of the month on the odd-numbered side of the street in the city.
- Residents are also advised that sidewalks abutting their property must be cleaned of snow within 12 hours of the storm’s end.
Beloit
- 1 p.m. January 1- 11 a.m. January 2
- Vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing on city streets during a snow emergency, according to Beloit city ordinance. Residents are reminded to move their vehicles from the streets to a driveway or an approved off-site parking lot. Violators will be ticketed.
Morrison
- 8 a.m. January 1- 8 a.m. January 3 or until the snow has been removed from the full width of the streets.
- No parking on Snow Routes. Certain streets have been designated as Snow Routes and are posted as such with blue and white square signs. These routes include Lincolnway (Route 30), Jackson Street, Heaton Street, Winfield Street, Genesee Street, Genesee Avenue, Genesee Court, Illinois Route 78 (which includes parts of Wall Street, Clinton Street, and Portland Avenue), High Street and Academic Drive.
- No overnight parking in the Central Business District (CBD). The CBD is bounded by Lincolnway (Route 30) to the north, the Railroad Tracks to the south, Clinton Street to the east, and Orange Street to the west.
- Calendar Parking - No parking on all other streets as provided: On even-numbered calendar dates, parking is allowed only on the even-numbered side of the street. On odd-numbered calendar dates, parking is allowed only on the odd-numbered side of the street. This parking regulation starts each day at 8:00 a.m.
Sterling
- 12 p.m. January 1 until further notice when the snow has been removed
- No parking on Snow Routes until all snow has been removed from the full width of the street.
- No parking in the Central Business District and in city parking lots from 1:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.
- Odd and even parking restrictions will be in effect on all other City Streets. On the odd days of the month, you park on the odd-numbered side of the street; and on even days of the month, you park on the even-numbered side of the street.
- Odd and even days will be considered as beginning between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.
- You will not be ticketed between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. Odd and even-numbered sides of the street refer to the usual residence and building address numbers.
- All other parking restrictions remain in effect. No parking will be permitted on streets where parking is restricted or prohibited. Cars parked in violation of the above restrictions will be ticketed and may be towed, at the owner’s expense.
Poplar Grove
- 10 a.m. January 1 until further notice
- All vehicles must be removed from Village roadways until the snow emergency is declared over
- All entry points to neighborhoods and entry points to the Village are marked with snow emergency signs that contain the ordinance number and an additional sign indicating the towing company’s name should your vehicle be towed.
- A $100 parking ticket can be given to vehicles not following the snow emergency parking requirement and your vehicle may be towed as well. (Vehicle owners are responsible for all towing and storage fees charged by the towing company)
Byron
- This ordinance takes effect after an accumulation of snowfall on the public streets of two (2) inches or more
- The ordinance requires parking on an odd/even system. Vehicles must be parked on the side of the street where the even-numbered buildings or houses are located between the hours of 7:00 a.m. that day and 7:00 a.m. the following day on even number calendar days; the same restrictions are in effect for odd number calendar days.
Leaf River
- Vehicles may be parked on that side of the street where the even-numbered buildings are or would be located between 7:00 a.m. on the day of and 7:00 a.m. of the following day on even calendar days.
- Vehicles may be parked on that side of the street where the odd-numbered buildings are or would be located between 7:00 a.m. on the day of and 7:00 a.m. of the following day on odd calendar days.
- No Parking on Main Street after 2 inches of snowfall between the hours of 2:00 a.m to 6:00 a.m.
