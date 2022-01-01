Advertisement

Internet outage affects Rockford, Freeport-area Comcast customers

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several area Comcast customers welcome the new year with an internet outage.

Sometime after 1 p.m. Saturday, a fiber cable was cut between Rockford and Freeport, according to a Comcast customer service representative. They say the cut is significant and could take several hours to repair.

Several Comcast residential customers reported to 23 News that they were told service many not be back on until early Sunday morning.

We’ve reached out to officials with Comcast in Rockford but have not received an update.

