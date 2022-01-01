FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: New Year’s Day winter storm to bring snow, travel impacts, followed by bitter cold

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Now is the time to prepare ahead of the season’s first potent winter storm of the season that’s heading our way to ring in 2022 on Saturday. Travel impacts are likely regardless of where and exactly how much snow falls. In addition, the season’s coldest air will follow the snow with wind chills well below zero also on the horizon.

Early on New Year’s Eve Friday, there may be a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses due to pesky drizzle that was around all afternoon and into the evening. In addition, there are reduced visibilities with fog. Be prepared for sudden changes in visibility and driving conditions in fog and drizzle Friday night. Otherwise, no problems for any New Year’s Eve plans.

APPROXIMATE SNOW ARRIVAL TIMES:

For the New Year’s Day Winter Storm, snow will spread from southwest to northeast Saturday morning. Our current thinking is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday is when the steady snowfall will begin around Rockford, a bit earlier to our southwest (Dixon for example) and later into the early afternoon near the Wisconsin state line and places east. Light snow may begin earlier than these times, too.

The snow will start as heavy, wet and dense snow as the system will be very much moisture packed. The heaviest and steadiest snowfall timeframe looks to be Saturday afternoon through early Saturday evening (approx. 7-8 p.m.) and that’s where snowfall rates of one inch per hour could occur. Then as we approach Saturday evening, that snow will turn to the light, flaky snow. The snow will begin to taper off late Saturday night and end Sunday morning. It will last the longest the further east towards Lake Michigan you go.

SNOWFALL POTENTIAL:

At most times, snowfall rates will average around half an inch per hour, with occasional higher bursts in the p.m. hours Saturday. When all is said and done, most of us in the Stateline will likely end up in the range of 4-7 inches for final snowfall totals. Higher totals near 8 inches are possible well south towards the Quad Cities and in the Chicago area near Lake Michigan’s shoreline.

In a nutshell, the further north of Rockford means the less snow you will see and the further south and well east you go, the more snow you will likely see. A shift of 25-30 miles of the storm track may change the snowfall potential in spots. The snow will start off heavy and wet and then with time, it will become light and fluffy towards when the system begins to run out of moisture.

TRAVEL IMPACTS & BLOWING SNOW THREAT:

In a nutshell, travel impacts are expected throughout our area regardless of where and how much snow falls. Friday night through early Saturday morning is the best time to be on the roads before those become impacted in the afternoon. With the steadiest and heaviest snowfall likely in the afternoon, we advise you hold off on travel during that time. If you can’t, allow a lot of extra time to get where you need to go and drive much slower.

We also expect many flight delays or cancelations at area airports with this storm. This includes the Chicago Rockford International Airport and Chicago O’Hare & Midway.

Roads will also likely be slippery and salty in spots Sunday morning as crews finish plowing and salting the roads. So if you

With a breezy northerly wind gusting 30-40 miles per hour at times, blowing snow will likely cause further issues in open areas. This will become more of a note as the snow becomes fluffier towards Saturday evening.

THE COLDEST AIR OF THE SEASON FOLLOWS:

Temperatures will already be dropping throughout the day Saturday with the season’s coldest air that follows the storm. The coldest temperatures will likely occur Sunday night and into Monday morning. At times, you can expect wind chill values of -5 to -15 degrees. That’s enough to cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes so be sure to bundle up if you head out Sunday and early Monday.

