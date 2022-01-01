FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Light snow continues, blowing and drifting to become area of concern shortly

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline remains in a First Alert Weather Day on this New Year’s Day, as light to moderate snow continues to fall areawide.

Snow has been falling since early Saturday afternoon, and the heaviest still appears on track to arrive late in the afternoon and into the middle to late stages of our Saturday evening.

The back edge of the snowfall is still several hundred miles to our west. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Overall, travel conditions have been deteriorating gradually, but thus far, roadways have been passable. But, as the winds begin to pick up and the snow continues to fall, blowing and drifting will further reduce visibility and make travel conditions far more dangerous.

As of mid-afternoon, visibilities have remained around 1/2 mile in most spots, though as winds pick up, those too are to come down.

Temperatures are continuing to gradually fall as light to moderate snow falls across the Stateline. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The accumulation forecast moving forward is largely unchanged. 3 to 7 inches of snow remain likely areawide. With that said, there’s been a slight weakening trend observed with this storm over the past several hours, making it more likely that most of us are to end up on the lower end of that threshold.

The seven inch tallies will be more likely confined to areas to our east, where there may be a bit more of an influence from Lake Michigan, and also just to our south, closer to the I-88 corridor.

Once the snow shuts off late Saturday evening, the aforementioned gusty winds will continue to promote blowing and drifting snow concerns.

The bigger story moving forward beyond the snow will be the bitter cold temperatures. Overnight, we’ll head down to 5°, but wind chills are likely to head well below 0°.

As the snow slowly exits the area tonight, temperatures are to crash, and wind chills are to head well below zero. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures on Sunday are not likely to get out of the teens, despite the fact full sunshine is likely to emerge. Then, a clear sky on Sunday night will send temperatures below 0° for the first time this winter.

As we wake up to head acktob work or school on Monday morning, wind chills could be as low as -20°

