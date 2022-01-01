Ald. Bill Rose says courts need to keep violent offenders behind bars

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department continues the search for one of the men accused of being involved in a shooting that took the life of a three-year-old boy.

23 News spoke with Rockford’s 9th Ward Alderperson Bill Rose, who says he is frustrated with light sentencing perpetuating the trend of violent offenders committing crimes, being released and reoffending. Rose says it makes it hard for law enforcement, who are trying to do their best when they don’t have the support of the courts.

“Having someone like this that got out with a lesser sentence, it’s disheartening because it creates that revolving door in our community that you can commit a crime and then get out,” Rose says.

He also hopes the courts will consider their responsibility to keep neighborhoods safe and do what needs to be done to stop offenders from reverting back to crime when released from jail.

