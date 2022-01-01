Advertisement

2021 was a busy year for region communities, leaders hope for productive 2022

“With that being said i think next year is going to be busy and I believe it’s going to be productive for the citizens.” said Mayor of Belvidere Clint Morris.
The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
By Quini Amma
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WIFR) - It was a year full of ups and downs for the Stateline. Certain areas saw a rise in gun violence, house fires and massive company layoffs.

In Freeport, the city saw an uptick in gun violence what included the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl in September. Leaders are working to make things better by hosting events like the Gun Buyback Program.

Kevyn Sutter is the Director of Communications for the City of Freeport and says, “The program ended up taking 48 guns off the streets of Freeport overall bettering the lives of Freeport residents.”

House fires were also an issue throughout the area. This includes Belvidere where one person died in a house fire at the beginning of the year. Another fire caused one family to lose everything right before the holidays.

Belvidere Mayor Clint Morris says, “We have good public safety employees, police and fire. We set up both Station One and Station Two collection points for people to bring clothing as preference be newer clothing new or gently used.”

In addition, Belvidere had to deal with several shutdowns at the Stellantis plant. This occurred on many occasions mainly due to chip shortages. Officials with Stellantis even had to eliminate shifts and lay off nearly 1,100 staff members. There was also the option for employees to transfer to another facility, quit or be fired.

If employees declined placement, they would have no company-provided income or benefit. However, not all hope is lost. Morris says, “They’re still producing vehicles here which is a plus. I believe we’re going to have some success with economic development in this community.”

Meanwhile, the Byron community has a lot to celebrate going into the new year because its Excelon nuclear power plant will remain open. Byron has the Illinois House to thank for that, as an energy package was passed that saved the Byron plant.

