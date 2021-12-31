Winnebago County contact tracing methods change to text messages

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WIFR) - Text messages are the new way Winnebago County residents will learn when they test positive for COVID-19 and it’s how health department specialists will help them navigate what to do next.

The Illinois Department of Public Health began texting those who tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Health department representatives say it’s meant to be more accessible, efficient, and easy to use. But, they also say in order for the system to work, residents need to work together and cooperate. Most importantly, they need to respond to the messages to learn what to do next.

“When anything’s new, we’ve noticed they tend not to want to respond. I want to say, this is one you want to respond to. Because this really is a way for the contact tracer to get you if you need to be receiving treatment earlier in the process if you’re needing treatment,” Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell says.

The messages include quarantine, treatment and close contact advice. Previously, health department officials were calling each person individually to help them contact trace. -they say the new system is easier and more efficient but relies on cooperation from residents.

“One of the things that we learned from the pandemic that I think was very, you know, positive about our community, is that they embraced the technology. When I think about rolling out vaccination, we did online registration, contactless. So this is another step in the right direction.”

Martell adds that the Winnebago County Health Department will continually follow up with cases in high-risk settings, such as care facilities, schools and daycares.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.