3-year-old boy killed in Rockford shooting, police searching for second subject

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The community searches for answers after the shooting which seriously injured a young child.

The young boy suffered life-threatening injuries, after he was shot just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night on the west side of Rockford, and died Thursday morning.

He was 3 years old. Neighbors say, unfortunately, shootings are not rare. However, those involving children are.

“You hear gunshots all the time at night, all the time. Someone gets to arguing, you hear gunshots,” says Jasmine Edwards, who’s lived in the area since 2017. She says she was shocked to hear it was a child that was shot.

“When I heard that, I figured, you know, that was crazy, because it’s a baby. Like, that’s crazy.”

Another neighborhood resident, who wishes to remain nameless, expressed similar feelings. She moved to Rockford from Chicago.

“I moved out here to get away from everything that’s happening, and now it’s been getting real bad out here, since I moved out here. I heard it was a child, and that’s what really broke my heart because it could have been anybody’s kid. And I have little kids too, so that’s what really made me feel like, dang, maybe I need to get up out of Rockford because it’s bad out here.”

Edwards said the same; she wants to move after her own baby is born.

“I’m definitely moving after I have my baby. I don’t like this area. My kids aren’t here with me. My kids stay somewhere else.”

A warrant is out for the arrest of two men for involvement in the shooting. 19-year-old London Banks is in custody for possession of a firearm and no valid FOID. 18-year-old Coreyeon Young is wanted for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

