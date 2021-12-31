REPORTS: Actress Betty White dies weeks before her 100th birthday

(WIFR) - Actress Betty White has died at age 99, according to TMZ.

The website reports that White passed away Friday morning.

White was born in 1922 in Oak Park, Illinois and would have turned 100 coming up on January 17, 2022.

She is perhaps best known for playing Rose Nyland on “The Golden Girls” from 1985-92.

Betty had the longest-running career for any woman in TV prior to her death, starring in multiple shows over the past 8 decades, starting way back in 1939.

With 115 acting credits to her name, Betty had roles in productions like “Life with Elizabeth,” “Date with the Angels,” “The Love Boat,” “Mama’s Family,” “The Golden Palace,” “Ladies Man,” “That ‘70s Show,” “Higglytown Heroes,” “Boston Legal,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Pound Puppies,” “Hot in Cleveland,” and many other shows and films.

This is a developing story.

