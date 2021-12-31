Advertisement

REPORTS: Actress Betty White dies weeks before her 100th birthday

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) - Actress Betty White has died at age 99, according to TMZ.

The website reports that White passed away Friday morning.

White was born in 1922 in Oak Park, Illinois and would have turned 100 coming up on January 17, 2022.

She is perhaps best known for playing Rose Nyland on “The Golden Girls” from 1985-92.

Betty had the longest-running career for any woman in TV prior to her death, starring in multiple shows over the past 8 decades, starting way back in 1939.

With 115 acting credits to her name, Betty had roles in productions like “Life with Elizabeth,” “Date with the Angels,” “The Love Boat,” “Mama’s Family,” “The Golden Palace,” “Ladies Man,” “That ‘70s Show,” “Higglytown Heroes,” “Boston Legal,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Pound Puppies,” “Hot in Cleveland,” and many other shows and films.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belvidere Schools brace parents for possible closures, urgent need for substitute teachers
19-year-old London Banks is in custody Thursday after a 3-year-old boy was shot in Rockford.
3-year-old boy killed in Rockford shooting, police searching for second subject
Snow for Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY: Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of New Year’s Day snow
Rockford Police say a small child has been shot with life-threatening injuries.
Small child suffers life-threatening gunshot wound from shooting in Rockford
Illinois unveils SMART vaccine verification card

Latest News

Harlem Globetrotters perform at the BMO Harris Bank Center
Harlem Globetrotters perform at the BMO Harris Bank Center
Hard Rock Casino in Rockford to host NYE disco party
Winnebago County contact tracing methods change to text messages
Winnebago County contact tracing methods change to text messages
This comes after Rockford's police and fire chiefs were inducted last August
Department chiefs give new year resolutions