Local Department Chiefs set goals for the new year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In August, the Forest City’s Fire and Police Commission voted unanimously to appoint Carla Redd as the next police chief and Michele Pankow as the Fire Chief. They were long-time members of their respective departments. Now they say they are building on plans made long before they took the helm.

As police behavior comes under the microscope across the United States, Chief Redd is relieved Rockford added body cams.

“You get the different complaints that come in or the allegations that are made, we’re able to go right directly to the body cams and look at the footage and roughly see what transpired there,” she said.

Redd wants to continue building transparency with the community. “I keep that at the forefront of my thoughts as we’re moving forward, and making sure we put out as much information as we can,” said Redd.

For Chief Pankow, COVID-19 is a big challenge in the fire department. She gives her team a lot of credit for how it responded. The next focus will be on creating stronger connections in the community and building more diversity in the department.

“While we have made some strides in the right direction, I want them to be bigger strides. And I would really like to begin moving the needle towards reflecting the community,” Chief Pankow said,

Pankow says the Fire Department offers a lot of career opportunities. She would like to see those positions filled by Rockford Natives.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.