Harlem Globetrotters perform at the BMO Harris Bank Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Harlem Globetrotters are doing what they do best at the BMO Harris Bank Center: spinning, dribbling and dunking basketballs.

Their new tour is called ‘Spread Game.’ It will be performed in more than 200 cities through the 2021/22 season. The Globetrotters say their favorite part of this tour is that it’s completely interactive. They say they’re so happy to be back in Rockford in front of crowds again. Wham Middleton says this is his first time in the city and he says he’s having so much fun hanging out with fans.

“It’s all I’ve wanted, to play professional basketball. I actually never thought I’d wind up playing for the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters but it has been a dream come true. It’s taken me around the world, putting smiles on many peoples’ faces and I get to play the game that I love,” Middleton says.

