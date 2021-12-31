Advertisement

Hard Rock Casino in Rockford to host NYE disco party

The celebration encourages customers to break out their platform shoes and bell-bottom pants for a funky good time.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re still trying to find plans for new years eve, the Hard Rock Rockford Casino has you covered as it hosts a Friday fever disco party.

The celebration encourages customers to break out their platform shoes and bell-bottom pants for a funky good time. From 6:00 p.m. to 2 a.m. there will be hot seat promotions for loyalty cardholders. That means if anyone in your bank of machines wins, you win. Hard Rock Rockford President Geno Iafrate says casino staff will also be enforcing COVID-19 mitigations to keep everyone safe.

“For New Years, we absolutely are expecting increased traffic, I mean New Years, regardless of what day of the week it falls on is always a fun time at a casino and this is a brand new casino and New Year’s Eve is on a Friday, so you add that all up I think New Year’s Eve is gonna be well received,” Iafrate says.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belvidere Schools brace parents for possible closures, urgent need for substitute teachers
19-year-old London Banks is in custody Thursday after a 3-year-old boy was shot in Rockford.
3-year-old boy killed in Rockford shooting, police searching for second subject
Rockford Police say a small child has been shot with life-threatening injuries.
Small child suffers life-threatening gunshot wound from shooting in Rockford
Illinois unveils SMART vaccine verification card
Snow for Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY: Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of New Year’s Day snow

Latest News

Harlem Globetrotters perform at the BMO Harris Bank Center
Harlem Globetrotters perform at the BMO Harris Bank Center
Winnebago County contact tracing methods change to text messages
Winnebago County contact tracing methods change to text messages
This comes after Rockford's police and fire chiefs were inducted last August
Local Department Chiefs set goals for the new year
This comes after Rockford's police and fire chiefs were inducted last August
Department chiefs give new year resolutions