Hard Rock Casino in Rockford to host NYE disco party

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re still trying to find plans for new years eve, the Hard Rock Rockford Casino has you covered as it hosts a Friday fever disco party.

The celebration encourages customers to break out their platform shoes and bell-bottom pants for a funky good time. From 6:00 p.m. to 2 a.m. there will be hot seat promotions for loyalty cardholders. That means if anyone in your bank of machines wins, you win. Hard Rock Rockford President Geno Iafrate says casino staff will also be enforcing COVID-19 mitigations to keep everyone safe.

“For New Years, we absolutely are expecting increased traffic, I mean New Years, regardless of what day of the week it falls on is always a fun time at a casino and this is a brand new casino and New Year’s Eve is on a Friday, so you add that all up I think New Year’s Eve is gonna be well received,” Iafrate says.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.