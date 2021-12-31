Alderman reacts to shooting in his ward

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 3-year-old boy died Thursday morning, after being shot Wednesday night on the west side of Rockford, and the neighborhood’s City Council representative says incidents like these are preventable. Bill Rose covers the 9th Ward and says both of the men suspected in the shooting are repeat offenders, Coreyeon Young, the suspect currently at large, having served time for a firearm incident.

“It’s disheartening, I mean, when you talk to officers that are doing their best to keep individuals from doing harm,” explains Rose. “Having someone like this that got out with a lesser sentence kind of creates that revolving door.”

Rose hopes the courts will consider their responsibility keeping neighborhoods safe, and take necessary steps to stop offenders from reverting back to crime when released from jail.

