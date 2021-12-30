Small child suffers life-threatening gunshot wound from shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A child was shot and is fighting for its life after the Rockford Police Department says a shooting took place in the 3300 block of Searles Avenue.

Shooting investigation in the 3300 block of Searles Avenue. Small child sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. This is very early in the investigation and more details will follow as available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) December 30, 2021

Police say details are limited at this time as the investigation is in its very early stages. 23 News has a crew headed to the scene and we will bring you the latest updates as we learn more.

