Advertisement

Small child suffers life-threatening gunshot wound from shooting in Rockford

A gun and target symbol.
A gun and target symbol.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A child was shot and is fighting for its life after the Rockford Police Department says a shooting took place in the 3300 block of Searles Avenue.

Police say details are limited at this time as the investigation is in its very early stages. 23 News has a crew headed to the scene and we will bring you the latest updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entire area is under a Winter Weather Advisory with snow likely Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday, shovels likely to be needed
Deputy Sean Riley
Wayne County deputy found dead on I-64
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Multiple units are on the scene of a barn fire in Poplar Grove, Monday evening.
WATCH: Dash cam video of barn fire in Poplar Grove
Deputy Sean Riley
Community mourns fallen Wayne Co. deputy, suspect in custody

Latest News

FILE - Wasabi, a Pekingese, rests on the winner's podium with its trophy and ribbons after...
Virus postpones Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show
Heavy snow potential Saturday
Ethan's Wednesday Forecast -- 12/29/2021
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
Deputy Sean Riley
Community mourns fallen Wayne Co. deputy, suspect in custody