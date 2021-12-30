Advertisement

See how to cash in on the billions of dollars in unclaimed property in the United States

According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, about 1 in 10...
According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, about 1 in 10 people have unclaimed cash or property waiting for them.(KOLO)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Did you know there are billions of dollars in unclaimed property across the country in coffers?

According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, about 1 in 10 people have unclaimed cash or property waiting for them.

“There are literally billions of dollars in unclaimed property held by governments and treasuries within the United States,” according to the NAUPA website.

Unclaimed property can range from uncashed paychecks or refunds to things found inside safe deposit boxes.

It’s free and easy to see if you have unclaimed cash in your state. Just make sure you are using your state’s official unclaimed property program, not a third-party service.

Click here to find your state’s official program website using the interactive map. You’ll want to check each state in which you’ve lived or done business.

You just fill in your name and can narrow the search with your city or zip code. From there, look for your name on the list, and you can claim any property that’s yours.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sean Riley
Wayne County deputy found dead on I-64
Deputy Sean Riley
Community mourns fallen Wayne Co. deputy, suspect in custody
Rockford Police say a small child has been shot with life-threatening injuries.
Small child suffers life-threatening gunshot wound from shooting in Rockford
A weak disturbance will quickly race through the area Wednesday evening. Minor accumulations of...
First accumulating snow behind us, but two more chances still ahead
Illinois unveils SMART vaccine verification card

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Bradley Police Sgt. dead, second officer in critical condition after hotel shooting in Kankakee Co.
FILE - Katie Lucey administers a COVID-19 test on her son Maguire at a PCR and Rapid Antigen...
US children hospitalized with COVID in near-record numbers
Belvidere Schools brace parents for possible closures, urgent need for substitute teachers
In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands with...
Juror: Kim Potter made mistake but was still responsible