OSF sees COVID-19 testing shortages, limited space available for patients

With ICU beds almost at capacity and staffing shortages leading to ER wait times extending past eight hours, the hospital’s hands are tied.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Those who want to get a COVID-19 test at OSF Healthcare will have to go elsewhere if they are not showing any symptoms

Healthcare centers are overcrowded with some patients even traveling across state lines to receive care and with the testing shortage, leaders at OSF say the emergency room is not the place to go unless you are actually ill. They simply do not have the staff to service residents who come to the er without symptoms looking for a covid test. With ICU beds almost at capacity and staffing shortages leading to ER wait times extending past eight hours, the hospital’s hands are tied.

“There’s been requests coming in from Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Indianapolis to get care in other states. So it’s really unprecedented. It’s not a secret to our system or to even the state,” OSF HealthCare Chief Operating Officer Dr. Michael A. Cruz says.

Dr. Cruz says the hospital accommodated those who wanted to test for traveling and other purposes, but says they want to save the limited number of tests for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes as the number of covid cases surge across the region

