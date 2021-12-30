Nurse retires after 50 years of service

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the year comes to and end one local nurse closes the final chapter on her 50 years of service in the healthcare industry.

Sandie Soldwisch reflects on the major changes she’s witnessed throughout the years and prepares for her retirement at the end of the year. Soldwisch most recently served as the head of the Saint Anthony College of Nursing while the health care industry changed a lot over the past 2 years. Soldwisch saw even more drastic changes over the past 50 years.

She made an impact over the course of her time in the industry. Many changes in the field have occurred over the years but there is one that really stands out to her.

“50 years ago when I did graduate we were in no shortage of nurses- in fact graduating students from my graduating classes had to wait for job positions to open. Clearly that is not the case today,” says Soldwisch.

Soldwisch admits patient care is more complex and you must do it with less support. She says, “it not only requires a caring personality but it requires a high level of knowledge .”

Friday, December 31 will be her last day as the head of College of Nursing but the profession will always be a part of her heart. Soldwisch says, “It is something that has please me and worked very well for me for a very long time 50 years is a very long time it is something I am proud of and will be proud of for the rest of my life.”

