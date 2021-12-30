Looking back at 2021 in the Forest City

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With 2022 just hours away, city leaders in Rockford say even though 2021 brought with it COVID-19 challenges, it also brought some exciting changes.

It’s been a rollercoaster of events this year, from opening the temporary casino to new opportunities at the Chicago Rockford International Airport that set the stage for economic growth.

“We’ve actually had a really successful 2021,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

It was a big year for the Forest City.

“We have been waiting for decades for a casino and we were able to open up the temporary casino being the first in the state to do that,” McNamara said.

“It only took 20 years right? From our perspective, it took a little over 100 days so it was very fast you know from a Hard Rock standpoint, but I understand Rockford has been waiting a lot longer than 100 days,” said Hard Rock Rockford President Geno Iafrate.

Those opportunities also brought business expansion and more jobs.

“A huge advancement on the northwest side with Amazon having six hundred jobs at the previously vacant Bon-Ton facility. Our airport now houses more than 8,000 jobs and has a $4.7 billion dollar economic impact,” McNamara said.

It was also a year for firsts.

“We now have two new chiefs, breaking the glass ceiling on both the fire department and the police department. We secured 23 million dollars worth of improvements at the BMO Harris Bank Center,” McNamara said.

“When you walk in with that eyes wide open excitement and optimism of what’s gonna be new, we know in the coming summers and years here they’ll be a lot more noticeable especially on areas like around the box office the concourse and things like that,” said Rockford Ice Hogs broadcast and marketing manager Joseph Zakrzewski.

But, Mayor McNamara says Rockford has many challenges that will require difficult decisions.

“Very simply put, public safety and education, those are two areas that we are not doing what our citizens deserve yet, I think when you look at the fact that our crime rate is still way too high, you’re seeing our murders down pretty dramatically from last year, but you look at the shots fired, look at the robberies, all of this is way too high, it’s unacceptable,” McNamara said.

He also says the changes can’t wait.

“Young people who are committing crimes in our streets are also those same young people who aren’t doing well academically. The problem is unmitigated trauma in our youth, and the solution is really wrapping around these young people at a very early age with holistic services for them and their families,” McNamara said.

But, even with those challenges, Mayor McNamara says 2022 looks bright.

“We’re gonna continue to see great economic development success, as we did throughout all of 2021, I think we’re gonna continue to see infrastructure improvements, I think you’ll continue to see a city that’s not going to be increasing your property taxes. We have a lot of things going right in the city of Rockford,” McNamara said.

McNamara says going into 2022 he looks forward to creating partnerships with organizations in the community that is working towards the common goal of getting guns out of the hands of our youth.

Other accomplishments McNamara touched on include passing the cities largest capital improvement plan as well as signing a development agreement with Sifi to put fiber optic cable in front of every home and business in Rockford starting in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.