Local Police Departments take part in use of force training

Pecatonica and Durand police work to keep the streets safe
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Police Department protocols are under the microscope across the United States, after officer-involved tactics and shootings in recent years raise questions. That’s why law enforcement emphasizes the importance of officer use of force training. Today, Pecatonica and Durand Police Departments took part in that training.

Even the smallest incidents carry the potential for a bad ending, that’s why police in Illinois are required to complete 30 hours of training every year on the use of force.

Chief Jeff Schelling of Durand Police thinks this training is just as important for smaller police departments as it is for those in larger cities.

“The scenarios really don’t change much, the characters do, but at the end of the day because you’re in a small population doesn’t mean you change your ways of thinking or doing or you drop your guard so to speak,” Schelling said.

In Illinois, new laws will soon change use-of-force guidelines and require body cameras for all police departments. but Schelling says a police officer’s mental tools are just as valuable as their physical  tools.

