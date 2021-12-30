IDHR releases non-discrimination protections for Trans, Nonbinary students

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Thursday the Illinois Department of Human Rights announced the release of non-regulatory guidance on non-discrimination protections for transgender, nonbinary and gender non-conforming students under the Illinois Human Rights Act.

The new guidance document was developed based on a recommendation from the Affirming and Inclusive Schools Task Force. School districts, students and their families will now have a resource to better understand the protections afforded by the Act that ensure welcoming, safe, supportive, and inclusive school environments for all.

“Ensuring every Illinois student has access to a safe, validating learning environment where they can be their true self is a top priority for my administration,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This guidance from the Illinois Department of Human Rights will provide students, caregivers, and educators another tool to ensure classrooms are welcoming, affirming, and inclusive for all students.”

In 2006, the Act was expanded to include “sexual orientation” as a distinct protected class and “gender-related identity” within the definition of “sexual orientation.” Thus, Illinois became one of the first states in the nation to explicitly provide for the protection of the rights of transgender, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming individuals to be free from discrimination.

“Illinois schools must be safe, affirming environments for all students,” said IDHR Director Jim Bennett. “The guidance is intended for school districts, students and their families and caregivers, to better understand their rights and responsibilities under the Act. Today’s issuance of guidance helps schools create safe, supportive environments for transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming students to learn and be their true selves.”

