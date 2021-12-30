Advertisement

IceHogs, Wolves postpone weekend series due to COVID-19 protocols

The Rockford IceHogs and Chicago Wolves have postponed their next two games against each other...
The Rockford IceHogs and Chicago Wolves have postponed their next two games against each other after both teams deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford IceHogs were supposed to ring in the new year with a home-and-home series against their rivals the Chicago Wolves. However, neither of those games will happen New Year’s Eve at the BMO Harris Bank Center or New Year’s Day at the Allstate Arena after the AHL announces both games have been postponed due to each team dealing with the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

For the IceHogs, this makes four straight games the team has postponed due to COVID. The team announced that “If you already have tickets for the postponed Dec. 31 game, your mobile tickets will be updated and valid for the rescheduled game. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled game, please contact the point of purchase of your tickets to make other arrangements.”

Thursday, Rockford was supposed to be in Milwaukee, but that will also be rescheduled after the team announced three more players entered protocol.

It’ll be more than two weeks since the IceHogs last skated in a game. As of now, Rockford is scheduled to host Chicago on Friday, January 7.

