IceHogs place three more players in COVID-19 protocol, postpone game at Milwaukee

(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just days after placing seven players and two coaches in COVID-19 protocol, the Rockford IceHogs announce three more players have entered the American Hockey League protocol.

Lukas Reichel, Jakub Pour, and Jakub Galvas are the latest to be added to the list. They join Garrett Mitchell, Dmitri Osipov, Make Hardman, Carson Gicewicz, D.J. Busdeker, Nicolas Beaudin, and Ian Mitchell who were put in protocol on Monday. Interim head coach Anders Sorensen and assistant coach Jared Nightingale are also not available due to COVID-19 protocol.

Because of the team’s outbreak, Thursday’s game at Milwaukee has been postponed. No make-up date has been announced. The two teams played on Dec. 21 in Rockford, that was the Hogs last game. Their next two games at home against the Wolves on Friday and at Chicago on Saturday are still to be determined.

