Hononegah High School to host blood drive in memory of Jaimie Cox

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Friends, family and supporters encourage you to donate blood on Sunday, Jan. 9 in memory of Rockford Police Officer Jaimie Cox.

He was killed in the line of duty four years ago and in an effort to save his life, Officer Cox received blood transfusions. The event will be held at Hononegah High School in Rockton from 11 a.m until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.