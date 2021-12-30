Advertisement

Hononegah High School to host blood drive in memory of Jaimie Cox

Officer Cox received blood transfusions in an effort to save his life four years ago
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Friends, family and supporters encourage you to donate blood on Sunday, Jan. 9 in memory of Rockford Police Officer Jaimie Cox.

He was killed in the line of duty four years ago and in an effort to save his life, Officer Cox received blood transfusions. The event will be held at Hononegah High School in Rockton from 11 a.m until 4 p.m.

