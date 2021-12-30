FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY: Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of New Year’s Day snow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’ll be ringing in 2022 on Saturday as a First Alert Weather Day throughout the Stateline as a New Year’s Day winter storm aims at northern Illinois. It will bring accumulating and blowing snow to the region along with travel impacts throughout Saturday.

We’ll close out 2021 on Friday on a relatively quiet note with cloudy skies and a bit of fog to start. Temperatures will reach the upper 30s throughout the region with a chance for very scattered rain/snow mix showers late Friday into the overnight hours on Saturday. Then, starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, a Winter Storm Watch will go into effect for much of the region. Our counties in southern Wisconsin along with Jo Daviess and Stephenson Counties in Illinois at this time aren’t included on the watch.

Our current thinking is that on Saturday, snow will spread quickly from south to north across northern Illinois and last through the remainder of New Year’s Day. The peak intensity of snow will likely be within a 10-12 hour period from near lunch hour Saturday through midnight Sunday. However, light snow showers will likely start from the south during the morning hours.

During the afternoon and evening hours, snowfall rates at times of one inch per hour are possible, especially south and east of Rockford. There is also a bigger lake enhanced snow risk towards the shoreline of Lake Michigan. Most of this snow will be heavy, wet snow due to this system having lots of moisture to work with. Then, it will taper off as the fluffy lighter snow in the end. Blowing snow, due to a somewhat strong northerly wind will be a big impact, especially in open areas later Saturday. In addition, accumulations on the roads will be the biggest impact by far on Saturday. Because of that, travel both on the roads and likely in the air will be largely impacted.

If you can, avoid doing any traveling during the p.m. hours Saturday. However, if you can’t avoid that be sure to allow a lot of extra time and drive slower on the roads. Be sure your car is equipped to handle the heavier snow and have an emergency kit just in case. Please remember that it’s New Year’s Day and many towing companies may be closed. To avoid any spinoffs on the snow/ice-covered roads, take our advice and wait to travel. Snow will taper off from west to east towards daybreak on Sunday. It’s also possible areas well south could see a mix with some freezing rain at any given point Saturday.

Now for snowfall potential, this WILL change over the next 24-36 hours but we’re thinking 3-5 inches seems like a good bet for Saturday with a heavier snowfall potential existing south and east of Rockford where some spots may approach 6-7 inches. However, the exact track and strength of the storm will determine exactly how much snow falls and where the highest totals occur. This isn’t set in stone yet.

Behind the system, temperatures will be cold with highs struggling to make it out of the 20s for the rest of the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Wind chills are expected to dip below zero Sunday night into Monday morning so be sure to bundle up before heading outdoors.

