FIRST ALERT: Small snow chance Wednesday as confidence for New Year’s winter storm grows

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Feeling more like winter to end 2021 and begin 2022 is underway. We’ll have a few spots receive a quick burst of snow Wednesday before we shift our attention to this weekend as our confidence for the season’s first potent winter storm grows just in time to ring in the New Year.

A band of accumulating snow is anticipated for some of the area this evening and it will occur over a very narrow band. Only a small amount of our viewing area will see some snow with at most some spots seeing half an inch to perhaps an inch. This will get out of here later in the evening and overnight hours before a dry and seasonable day in the 30s awaits for Thursday.

An upper-level disturbance moves through tonight which will bring the chance for some accumulating snow late this evening through early Thursday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Any snow from Wednesday night will gradually go away as the overnight hours come about. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A very narrow band of the Stateline Wednesday night will see a quick light accumulation of snow. Many spots will get none. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Then our attention turns to our next weather maker starting Friday late and Saturday. This will come on the cusp of New Year’s as 2022 will start on a very snowy note.

Starting late Friday night and even more so on Saturday, a potent storm system will deliver accumulating and blowing snow to the Stateline. The breezy conditions will be around thanks to a brisk northerly wind that will blow throughout the day Saturday. This also means travel on the roads and perhaps in the air will be impacted. We are very confident both of those will occur but there are still several things that need to be worked out. Be extra aware and already plan on allowing extra time if you need to travel Saturday.

The threat for a winter storm is increasing across our area Saturday through Sunday morning. Are you planning to travel? Stay up to date on the forecast. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

While the threat of heavy snow does exist, it’s still too early to talk about exact snowfall totals or where the steadiest snow will fall. The track of the storm is extremely key along with our wind speed to determine which towns will get the heaviest snow. All in all, be prepared to do some shoveling and maybe get the snowblower out but we’ll determine if the latter is needed over the next day or so. Be sure to stay weather aware for Saturday and tune in to the 23 First Alert Weather Team as we fine-tune the forecast.

We are very confident in blowing and accumulating snow will occur brining travel impacts with it. But we don't know exact amounts yet. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After the weekend area of low pressure moves through here, the coldest air of the winter season so far will get here with temperatures well below freezing as we dry out. Low temperatures Saturday night will get near zero and wind chills throughout the day Sunday will be below zero. The bitter wind chills will continue into early Monday, which means you will want to bundle up in a big way, especially for kids who will be heading back to school next week.

After the weekend snow system comes through, bitterly cold air will arrive for Sunday and into Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

