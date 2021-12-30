Advertisement

Duchesses claim first Dixon-KSB Title since 1995

Dixon takes the title after defeating Stillman Valley
By Michael Tilka
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - For just the third time in tournament history, Dixon is keeping the hardware home as they come out on top in this year’s Dixon-KSB Holiday Classic. The Duchesses get their title after beating Stillman Valley in the title game.

The other Stateline schools in this year’s tournament included Jefferson, Oregon, Byron, Rochelle, and Rockford Christian. Guilford had to withdraw from the tournament in the semifinal round due to COVID-19 related issues.

