Duchesses claim first Dixon-KSB Title since 1995

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - For just the third time in tournament history, Dixon is keeping the hardware home as they come out on top in this year’s Dixon-KSB Holiday Classic. The Duchesses get their title after beating Stillman Valley in the title game.

The other Stateline schools in this year’s tournament included Jefferson, Oregon, Byron, Rochelle, and Rockford Christian. Guilford had to withdraw from the tournament in the semifinal round due to COVID-19 related issues.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.