Dixon girls beat Byron to reach KSB Holiday Classic final

By Joe Olmo
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday’s snow postponed many of the afternoon games at the KSB Holiday Classic in Dixon. Wednesday, those game were played, including a tournament semifinal between a pair of conference rivals.

The host team Dixon defeated Byron 52-43 behind 13 points from Sam Tourtillott. The Dutchesses led 11-1 after the first quarter and never looked back. The Tigers were led by Ava Kultgren. The junior finished with 12 points.

Dixon will now face another Big Northern Conference rival Stillman Valley in the championship game at 7:30. The Cardinals advanced after Guilford had to forfeit because of a positive case of COVID-19 in the program.

