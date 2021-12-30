Advertisement

Bradley Police Sgt. dead, second officer in critical condition after hotel shooting in Kankakee Co.

By CBS
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) - A police officer is dead and a second officer is in critical condition after an altercation at a hotel in the Village of Bradley, Illinois, near Kankakee, on Wednesday night.

Around 9:40 p.m., the officers responded to the Comfort Inn hotel, located at 1500 North State Route 50, after a call reporting dogs barking in an unattended vehicle in the parking lot.

Police said the officers located the vehicle and the possible owner inside a hotel room.

Both officers were shot after trying to talk with the people inside the room, Bradley police confirmed.

The officers were taken to a local hospital where one died and the other was in surgery. The Kankakee County Coroner’s office has identified the fallen officer as Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic.

A procession in Rittmanic’s honor will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday as her body is taken from the morgue to Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Meantime, police are searching for 25-year-old Darius D. Sullivan and a second suspect who has not been identified. Police said Sullivan is considered armed and dangerous.

