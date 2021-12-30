Advertisement

Boylan girls beat Aquin, advance to Reindeer Games championship

By Joe Olmo
Dec. 30, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boylan girls basketball team used a 20-point third quarter to put away Aquin 56-34, advancing to the championship of the Reindeer Games tournament.

The Lady Titans were led by Olivia Harter with a game-high 20. Boylan held an 18-9 lead midway through the second quarter The Titans were held without a field goal for the final four minutes of the half and saw there lead shrink to 20-14.

But Boylan came alive in the third. Harter scored ten points in the quarter, outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 20-8. Maggie Schmidt then added six of her 11 points in the fourth to seal the win.

Boylan now faces McHenry in the title game at 5:30.

