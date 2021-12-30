Belvidere Schools brace parents for possible closures, urgent need for substitute teachers

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere School Superintendent Dr. Daniel Woestman shared updates about the district’s strategy for battling student quarantines, staffing shortages and the possibility of short term school closures.

In a parent/guardian email sent Tuesday, Decemeber 21, Dr. Woestman shared that the district experienced a surge in student quarantines and staff shortages the week before winter break and that Boone County as a whole has seen the highest level of community transmission of COVID-19 since the district went back to school in-person.

“When the county rates increase, the school district feels the impact. Last week we had over 450 students quarantined,” said Dr. Woestman.

Staffing seems to be the most likely reason the district will consider a short-term school closure.

“If we have to close a school for a short period of time due to staffing, we’ll give parents a 24-hour notice if at all possible.”

He encourages Boone County residents to apply for substitute teacher positions as school staffing continues to be the most difficult hurdle at this time.

“If you are able to help with substitute teaching for a class, we’d love to hire you,” says Dr. Woestman. “The number of staff who are forced to isolate or who stay home to care for children who cannot attend school or other family members is high.”

A link to to schedule a phone to qualify to be a substitute teacher can be found here.

Dr. Woestman asks parents to consider vaccinating school children to help the district slow the spread of COVID-19. Elementary students are eligible to get vaccinated at The Boone County Health Department. Clinics are being held January 5 and January 12, 2022. Residents ages 12 and up, can utilize walk-in clinics held every Thursday at The Boone County Health Department from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Students who are fully vaccinated are not required to isolate after coming in contact with a positive COVID case.

