Avoid cruise travel amid COVID-19 surge, even if vaccinated, CDC says

The chance of getting COVID-19 in the close quarters of a cruise ship are very high, the CDC said.(Carnival Cruises via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people not to travel on cruise ships because of a surge of COVID-19 cases aboard the ships.

“Even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants,” the CDC said in its updated guidance Thursday.

The chance of getting COVID-19 in the close quarters of a cruise ship are very high, the CDC said.

If a traveler opts to go on a cruise anyway, the CDC recommends getting tested one to three days before their trip and three to five days afterwards, even if the person has no symptoms.

People on cruises should wear masks covering their nose and mouth while in shared spaces, stay 6 feet from others, wash hands often and avoid people who are sick.

Passengers who experience illness should stay in their cabin and notify the medical center on the ship immediately.

Most cruise lines require adult passengers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Upon return, those who aren’t fully vaccinated should quarantine for five days.

Do not board a ship if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

Full guidance on cruise travel is available on the CDC website.

Several cruise ships have reported outbreaks, with the CDC investigating or observing about 88 vessels, and some vessels being denied permission to disembark in some locations, the Associated Press reported.

