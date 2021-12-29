Advertisement

Wayne County deputy found dead on I-64

Deputy Sean Riley
Deputy Sean Riley(Volunteers for a Progressive Fairfield Facebook)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Wayne County Sheriff’s Department deputy was found dead at the scene of a motorist assist early Wednesday morning.

On December 29, just after 5 a.m., Deputy Sean Riley of Fairfield, Ill was found dead after responding to a call for motorist assist on Interstate 64.

When another officer arrived at the call site, Deputy Riley was Deputy’s squad car was missing from the scene, and Riley was found dead.

The Mayor of Fairfield, Mike Dreith issued a flag fall in memoriam of Deputy Riley and notified residents from his Facebook account:

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department released a statement on their Facebook page stating the known details of the tragedy. According to authorities,

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of our Deputy Riley during this time,” says Sheriff Chris Otey.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entire area is under a Winter Weather Advisory with snow likely Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday, shovels likely to be needed
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Multiple units are on the scene of a barn fire in Poplar Grove, Monday evening.
WATCH: Dash cam video of barn fire in Poplar Grove
Two people were arrested after an stolen vehicle investigation Thursday in Machesney Park.
Two arrested in Machesney Park for stolen vehicle, multiple charges pending
Amanda Henry is facing federal charges for assaulting two crew members during a spirit airlines...
Tennessee woman faces federal charges after air rage incident

Latest News

A mother reported Alexa told her child to plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall...
Alexa reportedly told child to touch penny to outlet, mom says
Scientists are warning that the safeguards around the so-called "Doomsday Glacier" could...
Safeguards around ‘Doomsday Glacier’ could collapse within 5 years, scientists warn
Illinois unveils SMART vaccine verification card
Several people onboard a Carnival cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus.
CDC investigates, monitors nearly 90 cruise ships amid surge of COVID-19 cases