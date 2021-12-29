Wayne County deputy found dead on I-64

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Wayne County Sheriff’s Department deputy was found dead at the scene of a motorist assist early Wednesday morning.

On December 29, just after 5 a.m., Deputy Sean Riley of Fairfield, Ill was found dead after responding to a call for motorist assist on Interstate 64.

When another officer arrived at the call site, Deputy Riley was Deputy’s squad car was missing from the scene, and Riley was found dead.

The Mayor of Fairfield, Mike Dreith issued a flag fall in memoriam of Deputy Riley and notified residents from his Facebook account:

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department released a statement on their Facebook page stating the known details of the tragedy. According to authorities,

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of our Deputy Riley during this time,” says Sheriff Chris Otey.

This story is developing.

