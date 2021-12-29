Two Chicago men in custody for Oak Brook Mall shooting

WHEATON, Ill. (WIFR) - DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin and Oak Brook Chief of Police James Kruger announced Wednesday that bond has been set for two Chicago men accused of opening fire at the Oak Brook Mall two days before Christmas.

Tyran Williams, 32, of the 7200 block of Fairfield Avenue in Chicago, and Steve Lane, 29, of the 6900 block of Cregier Avenue, each appeared at a bond hearing Wednesday morning where bond was set at $1 million each. Williams is charged with five counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Lane is charged with one count of aggravated battery discharge of a firearm, four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Police recovered two weapons from different places in the mall, a 9mm Glock that officers allege was found near Williams while treating his gunshot wounds, and a 9mm Teal Taurus handgun on the ground by Nordstrom’s. Both weapons were tested at DuPage County Sheriff’s Department for DNA.

On December 23, 2021, just after 5:30 p.m., multiple emergency agencies from DuPage County responded to a shooting in Oak Brook Mall, the second larges shopping mall in the Chicago Metropolitan area.

On the scene, Oak Brook police officers found four gunshot victims, and one of the suspects, Williams, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Struck by gunshots were a 43-year-old female, 25-year-old female , 47-year-old female and a 57-year-old male. Another bystander, an 18-year-old girl, suffered a foot injury while running from the scene. All reported injuries were non-life threatening.

Authorities say upon investigation through video surveillance and statements from witnesses Williams, Lane and a third man wearing a blue puffer coat started a verbal fight in the mall in front of an Auntie Anne’s Pretzel stand.

Both Williams and Lane allegedly pulled and fired weapons during the dispute. The fight resulted in Williams being struck four times and four alternate innocent bystanders being struck by gunfire. Officers allege that after the shooting, Lane fled the scene.

Authorities say loss prevention police alerted Oak Brook police to suspects Lane, wearing a denim jacket and his accomplice, the man in the blue puffer jacket. Surveillance video and witnesses show Lane and his accomplice entering the mall just before 5:30 p.m., walking around Victoria’s Secret, then moving towards Auntie Anne’s Pretzel stand where the shooting took place.

Evidence presented in court on Wednesday shows there was no indication that there was motive in the shooting. A total of 12 shell casings were recovered, indicating 12 gunshots were fired.

It is estimated that there were over 20,000 people at the mall that day.

