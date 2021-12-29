Advertisement

Rockford SBDC hosts webinar on Diversity and Inclusion

Rockford SBDC is hosting a webinar, “Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace” on January 6
Rockford SBDC is hosting a webinar, "Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace" on January 6
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Any place is a good place to start if you need guidance on how to diversify your workforce.

The Illinois Small Business Development Center at the Rockford Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual classroom session, “Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace.”

A registration link for the event can be found here. The hour long webinar takes place Thursday, January 6, 2022 via Zoom video conferencing and features guest speaker President of Kuborn Consulting, Kimberly Kuborn.

Many companies are making this intimate subject a priority for 2022. By creating a more inclusive workplace, businesses will improve customer satisfaction, employee engagement and retention.

