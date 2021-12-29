More Snow Tonight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures will fall to the middle 20′s today with mostly cloudy skies. A quick passing snow this evening (5 - 10 PM) could bring a half inch accumulation. Middle 30′s tomorrow and Friday for New Year’s Eve. One to watch as we head into Friday night and Saturday with snow potential after midnight Friday and a storm system Saturday that could bring significant snow and colder temperatures through the weekend.

